Man banned from grog after alleged double assault
A MAN has been given bail conditions to not drink alcohol after he allegedly assaulted two people.
Mundubbera police attended a property around 3am on June 21, after a call was made about a disturbance.
Following investigations, an 18-year-old Mundubbera man was arrested and charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.
It will be alleged he punched a 38-year-old Mundubbera man several times to the face and neck, before punching a 31-year-old Mundubbera woman in the chest.
The man was released on bail with condition not to consume alcohol, and to not contact the victims.
He was given a notice to appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court in September.