OFF THE BEERS: An 18-year-old Mundubbera man will be facing the Magistrate in September after an alleged punch up. Picture: File
Crime

Man banned from grog after alleged double assault

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 1:00 PM
A MAN has been given bail conditions to not drink alcohol after he allegedly assaulted two people.

Mundubbera police attended a property around 3am on June 21, after a call was made about a disturbance.

Following investigations, an 18-year-old Mundubbera man was arrested and charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

It will be alleged he punched a 38-year-old Mundubbera man several times to the face and neck, before punching a 31-year-old Mundubbera woman in the chest.

The man was released on bail with condition not to consume alcohol, and to not contact the victims.

He was given a notice to appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court in September.

