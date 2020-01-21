Menu
Bundaberg’s magistrate has ordered a man to not live in Gympie as a condition of his bail.
Man banished to Gympie after multiple offences

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
21st Jan 2020 11:48 AM
A MAN has been granted bail on the condition he resides with his mother in Gympie after being charged with four domestic violence order contraventions.

The man, 42, faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday where he appeared in the dock, applying for bail.

Bail was opposed by the prosecution.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson told the court there was a “continual pattern of behaviour” and “neglect of the current order”.

The court heard the man had entered the aggrieved’s home twice and also knocked a phone out of her hand.

His lawyer Matt Maloy told the court his client was on a disability support pension for a number of issues including PTSD, anxiety, depression and bipolar and was compliant with his medication.

Mr Maloy said his client was willing to consent to a number of bail conditions including living out of Bundaberg and only returning for court appearances and appointments with his lawyer.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney granted the man bail with conditions including he must live and report to police in Gympie.

He is also not to approach the aggrieved and can only return to Bundaberg for court and lawyers appointments.

His case is due for mention again next month.

