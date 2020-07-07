Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BAILED: Jamie Cameron Gear has been given bail after allegedly stealing keys and then unlawfully using a car.
BAILED: Jamie Cameron Gear has been given bail after allegedly stealing keys and then unlawfully using a car.
News

Man bailed for allegedly stealing keys, using car

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
7th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been granted bail after he allegedly stole a set of keys and unlawfully used a car.

Jamie Cameron Gear, 25, is facing charges including unlawful use of a vehicle and entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

Gear appeared in the court room via videolink from the Bundaberg Watch House and bail was opposed by the prosecution.

The court heard Gear was allowed in the home, but it is alleged he stole the keys to a car while he was there.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Gear was released on parole in early June.

Sgt Klaassen said if Gear was found guilty it would be likely he would spend some time in custody.

Gear’s lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court his client had been in and out of custody for a number of years.

Mr Dwyer said his client had depression and anxiety and his drug use had decreased since he was released from jail.

He said Gear told police that he was allowed to use the car to go to places like the shops.

Mr Dwyer said Gear was willing to wear an ankle bracelet and he was willing to live at a fixed address.

He said Gear’s parole was also suspended due to being taken into custody.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney granted Gear bail on the offences, however, he said it would be up to the parole board when he would be released from custody.

The matters were adjourned to be heard again on August 3.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIG BUSINESS: Whales make a splash as season starts

        premium_icon BIG BUSINESS: Whales make a splash as season starts

        News Sunday marked the first day of the season and dolphins and whales put on a show for eager spectators

        • 7th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        LOST PROPERTY: Does any of this belong to you?

        premium_icon LOST PROPERTY: Does any of this belong to you?

        News Bundaberg Police have shared photos of items in their lost property room.

        • 7th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Sunshine Coast man dies after being hit by stolen car

        premium_icon Sunshine Coast man dies after being hit by stolen car

        News The car mounted the curb and struck the man