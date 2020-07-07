Man bailed for allegedly stealing keys, using car

BAILED: Jamie Cameron Gear has been given bail after allegedly stealing keys and then unlawfully using a car.

A MAN has been granted bail after he allegedly stole a set of keys and unlawfully used a car.

Jamie Cameron Gear, 25, is facing charges including unlawful use of a vehicle and entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

Gear appeared in the court room via videolink from the Bundaberg Watch House and bail was opposed by the prosecution.

The court heard Gear was allowed in the home, but it is alleged he stole the keys to a car while he was there.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Gear was released on parole in early June.

Sgt Klaassen said if Gear was found guilty it would be likely he would spend some time in custody.

Gear’s lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court his client had been in and out of custody for a number of years.

Mr Dwyer said his client had depression and anxiety and his drug use had decreased since he was released from jail.

He said Gear told police that he was allowed to use the car to go to places like the shops.

Mr Dwyer said Gear was willing to wear an ankle bracelet and he was willing to live at a fixed address.

He said Gear’s parole was also suspended due to being taken into custody.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney granted Gear bail on the offences, however, he said it would be up to the parole board when he would be released from custody.

The matters were adjourned to be heard again on August 3.