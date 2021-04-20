Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the Gold Coast involving an industrial lawnmower.
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the Gold Coast involving an industrial lawnmower.
News

Man badly injured in lawnmower incident

by Kyle Wisniewski
20th Apr 2021 5:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the Gold Coast involving an industrial lawnmower.

The collision between the car and the lawnmower on Tuesday just after 3.30pm resulted in the ride-on rolling on Oxley Drive, Coombabah.

 

 

Critical care and high acuity response paramedics responded to the crash and remained on-board while the man, aged in his 30s, was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man, who had been driving the lawnmower, had laceration injuries to his arm, leg and head and was in a serious condition.

Two people from the car were taken to hospital with minor industries.

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au


 

Originally published as Man badly injured in lawnmower incident

accident lawnmower

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        #PICKQLD: New campaign to attract workers to Bundy region

        Premium Content #PICKQLD: New campaign to attract workers to Bundy region

        News BFVG managing director Bree Grima said uptake for the relocation grants indicated the funds should be used to support the ag industry in other ways.

        NewsMail’s team of journalists passionate about local news

        Premium Content NewsMail’s team of journalists passionate about local news

        News Meet your team of local journalists living and working right here in Bundaberg.

        Drivers urged to use caution until Takalvan St issue fixed

        Premium Content Drivers urged to use caution until Takalvan St issue fixed

        News Drivers urged to use caution until issue is fixed

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?