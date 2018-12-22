Menu
The badly burned man is airlifted to hospital. Picture: CareFlight
Health

Burns victim stumbles into service station for help

22nd Dec 2018 11:54 AM
A badly burned man staggered into a western Sydney service station desperately seeking help after being critically injured in a nearby factory explosion and fire.

Emergency services attended a service station on Sunnyholt Road, Blacktown, around 7.15pm on Friday, where they found a man with burns to 50 per cent of his body, police said.

A man is in a critical condition following the explosion. Picture: CareFlight
Video shows horrified onlookers frantically clearing the service station forecourt as the badly injured man, his clothes ripped off and clearly in shock, seeks help.

The man's skin can be seen peeling off his body as he moans in pain.

At one stage, a worker gives the man some water from a bottle as others call for assistance.

He was airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital and is reported to be in a critical condition.

 

blacktown editors picks factory explosion service station

