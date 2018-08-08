Man backhands over-dosing woman in face, rear-ends ambos

A SUNSHINE Coast man who backhanded an overdosing woman in the face was released on parole this week.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with two counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

He pleaded guilty to both counts in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard on August 2 at Caloundra the man and aggrieved were having an argument when she started to suffer a suspected drug overdose.

The man backhanded her in the face and pushed her against the wall before her son intervened and separated the two. An ambulance was called and the woman was transported to hospital.

The man followed paramedics and when turning into the carpark, "misjudged" the space and rear-ended the ambulance.

The woman told police she went out, took valium and couldn't remember anything from the night before.

Magistrate Ron Madsen released the man, who spent four days behind bars for the offence, on an eight-month parole term.