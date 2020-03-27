Man back in jail after evading police while on parole

WHILE on parole, a man evaded police and committed a slew of other offences that landed him back in jail.

Brynton Davis Moras appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with seven offences including evasion, driving without ever having held a drivers licence, trespassing and stealing.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson said police attempted to intercept a vehicle with lights and sirens but it failed to stop until it pulled into a driveway.

The court heard Moras then jumped out of the driver’s seat, ran into the yard and jumped the back fence.

Police discovered Moras had never held a driver’s license.

Sen Cost Pattinson said on another occasion Moras stole a bottle of perfume from Chemist Warehouse by putting it in his bag.

Sen Cost Pattinson said no restitution was ordered and requested no fines be incurred as Moras had $7000 debt with spur and had never made a payment.

All offences were committed while on parole for a robbery committed in May 2018 where he received a sentence of three years and six months imprisonment.

Moras’s lawyer Matt Maloy said Moras had two children and was no longer with the mother of the children.

Mr Maloy said his history was unusual as there were six pages of history and no drug offences.

Mr Maloy said Moras had a difficult upbringing and was subject to abuse.

As for the evasion offence, Mr Maloy said he was instructed it was only 30 seconds and he drove to his sisters house where he pulled into the driveway.

When sentencing Magistrate Andrew Moloney said it did not matter whether you evaded police for five seconds, five minutes or five hours it was susceptible to the minimum mandatory sentencing.

Mr Moloney took into account Moras’s upbringing and personal circumstances when sentencing.

For the unlicensed driving, trespassing, stealing and two bail breaches Moras was convicted and not further punished and was disqualified from driving or obtaining a drivers licence for two months.

For the failure to appear Moras was sentenced to two months imprisonment eligible for parole on May 8.

For evading police Moras was sentenced to four months imprisonment and disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers license for two years with a parole eligibility date of May 8.

When sentencing, Mr Moloney took into account the one day of imprisonment and declared it as time served.