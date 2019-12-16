Man back in court following long list of break-ins

JUST two days after he was released from custody, Stuart Wayne John Broome appeared in the dock of the Bundaberg Magistrates Court for the second time in a week.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old pleaded guilty to 31 charges after a number of break ins around the Bundaberg area.

For nine days in August Broome went around to homes where he would cut fly screens to break in late at night.

After entering the homes Broome took money, cigarettes and tobacco.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson told the court Broome had committed the offence while the occupants were at home and was caught out 15 times.

Sen Const Pattinson told the court Broome had no criminal history, but the offending only stopped when he was taken into custody.

Broome's lawyer Matt Maloy told the court his client had been exposed to criminal activity and began using drugs from a young age.

He said his client had been diagnosed with scitzophrenia and the symptoms hadn't been presenting themselves since he stopped using drugs.

Mr Maloy said his client was co-operative with police and pointed out the homes he broke into when they did a drive around.

Magistrate Andrew Maloney took into account Broome's lack of criminal history and the fact he had spent 25 days in presentence custody.

He also took into account Broome's co-operation with police.

Broome was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours community service.

No conviction was recorded.

Back in court yesterday, Mr Maloy made an application for bail on Broome's behalf after being taken into custody and charged with two counts of threatening violence.

The application was opposed by the prosecution.

The court heard Broome was living in his mother's home after being released.

While he was at the home two men were working in the bathroom.

On the first occasion he allegedly went to the bathroom and saw the men working before saying to then "what the f--k are you looking at?".

Two minutes later Broome allegedly returned holding a kitchen knife.

Broome allegedly stood in the doorway of the bathroom and raised the knife after seeing a mark on the wall and asking "what the f--k is this?".

Sen Const Pattinson told the court Broome was too intoxicated for police to speak with.

She said as a result of the alleged incident the men had to leave as they were concerned for their safety.

Sen Const Pattinson said he was also turned away from the probation and parole office for being too drunk and told to go back when he was sober.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the submissions from the prosecutor and Broome's lawyer.

Mr Moloney reluctantly granted Broome bail with the condition that he must report to police and provide breath tests samples and not consume alcohol.

The matters were adjourned to be heard again on February 13.