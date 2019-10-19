Man back before court months after jail release

Brodie Fagan faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court just months after being released from jail on parole for drug related offences.

WILL Brodie John Fagan ever learn?

Months after being released from jail for his involvement in the infamous drug-related shooting at Burnett Heads, Fagan (pictured right) was yesterday back before the courts.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in his system and possessing utensils.

As well as this he breached his suspended sentence and was on parole at the time of offence.

Fagan was one of three people involved in a bungled drug deal where he and his co-offenders had plans to steal more than $21,000 of marijuana.

At the time of the incident Fagan, who was on drugs, was unaware of the fact one of the group members had taken a gun with them until they were on their way to the scene.

As a result of the botched robbery, a man was shot and Fagan was sentenced to four years in jail.

He was released in April.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court yesterday Fagan was intercepted in Bundaberg on June 16 at 9.15am where he returned a positive roadside drug test for meth.

She said Fagan, who now works in Townsville, admitted to police he had used small amounts of the drug prior to being pulled over.

Police also located a glass pipe in the vehicle.

Fagan’s lawyer Edwina Rowan told the court he made full admissions to police.

Ms Rowan said Fagan came from a law abiding family.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan took into account Fagan’s guilty plea and the fact he was on parole at the time of the offence.

She also considered the fact he had returned to drug offending two months after being released from jail.

“You need to clean up your act,” she said.

Fagan was ordered to pay a total of $700 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

He was also committed to face the Bundaberg District Court at a later date for breaching his suspended sentence.