Man, baby dead after fall from 36m wall

by Angie Raphael
22nd Apr 2021 5:06 AM

 

A man and a baby girl have died after they fell from a popular 36 metre-high tourist spot near the Barossa Valley, north of Adelaide.

Emergency services rushed to Whispering Wall in Williamstown about 4.30pm on Wednesday after bystanders reported seeing the pair fall from the dam wall.

When they arrived they found a man's body and a baby who was unresponsive.

South Australia Police has the baby could not be revived and died at the scene.

"Police and emergency services were called to the Whispering Wall after witnesses reported seeing a man and infant go over the edge of the wall and fall to the ground," police said.

"When patrols arrived, they found a deceased man and an infant who was unresponsive.

"Paramedics worked on the infant but sadly, she died at the scene."

A helicopter, ambulances and firefighting crews were deployed to the area, with Channel 9 saying they had responded to reports of serious injuries.

A report will be prepared for the coroner. Police said they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the deaths.

The Whispering Wall is in the Barossa Valley's south.

It is a 36 metre-high retaining wall for the Barossa Reservoir and attracts visitors for its unique acoustic effects.

"Words whispered at one side can be clearly heard at the other, more than 100 metres away. Children in particular love visiting the wall and testing its abilities," Barossa Australia says.

dam wall death editors picks plunge whispering wall deaths

