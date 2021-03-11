Man avoids jail after police find drugs, taser in shed

A man has been given the chance to rehabilitate himself in the community after police found meth and a taser in his shed.

John Raymond Saunders, 31, pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg Supreme Court on Tuesday to possessing a dangerous drug in excess of 2g, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a category R weapon.

On March 3 last year police went to Saunders' home to execute a search warrant.

During the search police found 6.917g of pure methamphetamine in 9.147g of substance with a purity of just over 75 per cent.

The drugs were found in various clip seal bags that were not consistent in amount.

301g of marijuana and a taser were also found.

After the search Saunders was remanded in custody overnight and was granted bail the following morning.

The court heard Saunders had a limited criminal history.

Saunders' lawyer Callan Cassidy submitted to the court that his client's possession of the drug was not consistent with commercial use and that it was for personal use.

Mr Cassidy said no money or text messages were found by police relating to the sale of the drug.

The court heard Saunders had used drugs socially but found stresses from work difficult and began to increase his drug use.

The court also heard Saunders had strong family support with his father willing to help him move away from the Bundaberg area to get away from drugs.

Justice Graeme Crow took into account Saunders' plea came at an early opportunity and that he had significant family support.

He said while Saunders had a large amount of the drug, he was not of the view it was for a commercial purpose due to there being no evidence of drug sales.

Justice Crow told Saunders he was going to afford him the opportunity to rehabilitate in the community, but warned him of the consequences if he chose to continue on the drug path.

"Your counsel asked for one opportunity and I will accept the submissions, this is your opportunity," he said.

"If you come back before me with this quantity of drug, even for personal use, you are going to prison.

"One opportunity is one opportunity, not two."

Saunders was sentenced to two years imprisonment and was immediately released on parole.

More stories

Mate's drug order text lands Bundy man in court

Judge: Meth lab could have blown up with babies in home

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards