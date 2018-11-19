Man attempts to strangle driver

A MAN, with no criminal history, has fronted court for attacking a family he did not know inside their car while they were driving.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and common assault.

The court heard that on August 26, the offender lunged into the car occupied by a family and attempted to strangle the driver.

Inside the car was also a baby and a dog. The man was sentenced to three-months in jail, wholly suspended for 12 months.

He had recently relocated to the Hervey Bay region from Brisbane.