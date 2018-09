POLICE allege a pair of scissors were used in a domestic violence attack that saw a man's neck cut overnight.

Paramedics were called to a Bundaberg South address about 11.30pm where they treated a 24-year-old man for a superficial cut to the left side of his neck.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a woman has been charged with wounding and is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.