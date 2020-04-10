Menu
Man attacked by snake in late night incident

kaitlyn smith
10th Apr 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:58 PM
PARAMEDICS last night responded to reports a man had been bitted by a snake at a private residence near Emu Park.

The incident occurred around 11.30pm on Thursday evening at the Zilzie property, nearly 50kms outside of Rockhampton.

One male patient, believed to be aged in his 70s, was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment.

The man was reportedly in a stable condition and has since been released from hospital.

It is unknown what breed the snake was or if it has been removed from the property.

Residents are urged to remain cautious and to not approach a snake should they encounter one.

snakebite
