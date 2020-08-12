Menu
Crime

Man assisting cops after shocking motorcyclist death

by Danielle O’Neal
12th Aug 2020 2:27 PM
A man has come forward following the death of a man who was struck by an unknown vehicle on the Bruce Highway south of Gympie on Monday night.

"A man is assisting police with their inquiries," a police spokesman said.

Police were called to the Bruce Highway at Coles Creek about 11pm after a body was found between two northbound lanes, about 200 metres south of the Mary Valley Link Road overpass.

The victim, 48, was assessed for critical injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police located a Suzuki SV1000S motorcycle on its side about 100 metres away.

The scene of a fatal crash in Coles Creek. Picture: Sunshine Coast Daily
The scene of a fatal crash in Coles Creek. Picture: Sunshine Coast Daily

Preliminary inquiries by police indicate the motorcyclist parked on the nearby off-ramp and had been standing while holding his helmet when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Police are pleading with motorists travelling in the area to come forward to create a "complete picture" of the fatal incident.

"Officers are trying to gather a complete picture of the incident as part of investigations with further inquiries indicating a utility may have overtaken the motorcyclist and another vehicle at high speed prior to the incident," police said in a statement.

Investigations are continuing.

