Man assaults teen, throws beer cans at him in his bedroom

A CHILDERS man has copped a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for punching a 17-year-old and throwing beer cans at him while he lay on his bedroom floor.

Anthony Joseph Pennet, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of enter dwelling at night and one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and in company in the District Court on Tuesday.

He was discharged on a further three charges.

The court heard on March 15, 2017, Pennet and his 18-year-old nephew were at a Childers skate park when a 17-year-old confronted them, accusing Pennet's nephew of stealing his speakers and a game from his home.

After a brief scuffle, the teen ran away, with Pennet's nephew and a small group of men close behind.

Upon their arrival at the teen's home, the group broke in to the property and unleashed their assault on the 17-year-old.

Having followed them to the house, Pennet arrived at the front door a short time later.

He could see his nephew from outside and the victim being assaulted and entered the already-open home.

"His nephew had smashed his way into the house (already),” defence Barrister James Byrnes said.

Judge William Everson said it was a "colourful story” but that he was "really looking for the punchline”, to which Mr Byrnes responded: "the punchline, Your Honour, is he's not part of the initial break-in.”

But Judge Everson pointed out Pennet was far from innocent.

"Your client has entered the dwelling while (the victim) was being assaulted,” he told Mr Byrnes.

"Your client made the decision to follow these people, entered their house at night, entered their room and assaulted him.”

"He's going to jail, the question is for how long.”

During sentencing, Judge Everson told Pennet while he may not have been behind the initial break-in, he had gone inside the home and joined in on the assault.

"(The victim) was punched with a closed fist and assaulted with beer cans for an unclear amount of time,” he said.

The court heard during the assault Pennet picked up a knife the victim had dropped during the violent onslaught, which fulfilled the charge of assault whilst armed and in company.

Eventually, the teenager managed to break broke free and fled his home.

He suffered a 2cm cut by his eye, scratches on his chin and bruises on his head.

Despite never having served a term of actual imprisonment, Judge Everson told Pennet it could not be said he came "before the courts of good character”, referencing a string of former minor property and street offences in his "somewhat dated” four-page criminal history.

Pennet, who was heavily intoxicated at the time of the offences, suffers from cirrhosis of the liver.

The court heard he had been an alcoholic since he was 18 and left Isis High School in Year 11 to care for his sick mother.

He has attempted to address his drinking problem, with some success, and now consumes less than he used to.

He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for the enter dwelling at night offence and 18 months for the assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and in company charge. Parole release was set for July 18, 2019.