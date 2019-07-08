Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man arrested over Plainland pub stabbing death

by Sophie Chirgwin
8th Jul 2019 8:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have arrested a man over the fatal stabbing of a man in the car park of a hotel west of Brisbane last week.

Paul Rock, from Oakey, suffered multiple stab wounds and stumbled into a drive-through bottle shop at the Porters Plainland Hotel in Lockyer Valley last Monday night.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, who worked on the critically injured man for 30 minutes, he died at the scene.

Police launched a manhunt, later releasing the identity of two men, one aged 26, the other aged 21, they believed could help them with their inquiries.

In releasing the images, Darling Downs Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt said Mr Rock's death was "extremely violent".

No charges have been laid.

More Stories

arrest paul rock plainland hotel pub stabbing stabbing

Top Stories

    RENO UPDATE: When Bundy courthouse will unveil new look

    premium_icon RENO UPDATE: When Bundy courthouse will unveil new look

    News BUNDABERG'S only courthouse is in the midst of a makeover, with renovations well underway.

    Bargara hotel reveals damage of 'tragic' fire

    premium_icon Bargara hotel reveals damage of 'tragic' fire

    News The damage was extensive in several rooms

    Fighting for funding: LNP claim State Govt to cut road funds

    premium_icon Fighting for funding: LNP claim State Govt to cut road funds

    Politics LNP claim Labor of cutting cash flow to Wide Bay

    Flu just a sick excuse as emergency departments fill up

    premium_icon Flu just a sick excuse as emergency departments fill up

    News "...there is a wider trend, year on year, seeing big increases"