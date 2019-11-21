Menu
POLICE: Bundaberg Police Station.
Crime

Man arrested over arson, fraud, theft and more

Crystal Jones
by
21st Nov 2019 11:23 AM
A MAN was arrested last night following a string of alleged offences in the region.

According to Bundaberg police, the North Bundaberg man, 38, was arrested in relation to a number of offences. 

The offences relate to a theft from the Brothers Sports Club on Saturday, an enter dwelling with intent by break at Gin Gin Road, Sharon, on November 3 and arson on Gin Gin Road at Sharon on the same day.

The man's arrest in also in regard to two cases of fraud where a victim's credit card was used on Sunday, stealing clothes and food from Thygesen St, North Bundaberg on Monday and stealing personal items from Waterview Rd, North Bundaberg on the same day.

The man has been given bail to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

      Uber driver facing rape charge

      • 21st Nov 2019 11:44 AM

