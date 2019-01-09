Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Abdul Basith Mohammed was repeatedly stabbed outside his Kuraby home in 2017.
Abdul Basith Mohammed was repeatedly stabbed outside his Kuraby home in 2017.
Crime

Man arrested over stabbing murder

by Thomas Chamberlin
9th Jan 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have made a major breakthrough in the murder of a Brisbane restaurateur and have arrested a man this morning.

Police arrested the man this morning over the murder of Abdul Basith Mohammed who owned a Kuraby restaurant.

He was repeatedly stabbed outside his house in St George St, in Kuraby in Brisbane's south, when power was cut just after midnight on October 25 in 2017.

He died on the front lawn of his property.

 

Abdul Basith died in front of his Kuraby home. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Pohlner
Abdul Basith died in front of his Kuraby home. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Pohlner

 

The arrest follows a lengthy investigation by local detectives and the homicide squad.

Mr Mohammed was known by many as Abdul Basith.

The Courier-Mail previously revealed there were issues between Mr Basith and relatives after he took his brother's stepdaughter as his bride, despite already being married.

abdul basith arrested crime editors picks mohammed murder

Top Stories

    Tertiary enrolments not concerning: state

    premium_icon Tertiary enrolments not concerning: state

    Politics THE State Government says a decline in the number of Bundaberg school leavers not heading into work, university or training is better than Queensland's average.

    The story of that beautiful church with the blue cross

    premium_icon The story of that beautiful church with the blue cross

    News April 3, 1960, a groundbreaking new building was dedicated in Bundy

    • 9th Jan 2019 11:15 AM
    • 1 Tub-thumper
    This fake meat firm wants to end Aussie cattle farms

    premium_icon This fake meat firm wants to end Aussie cattle farms

    Lifestyle Tech startup wants to rid the world of cattle industry

    Pauline’s radical plan to blitz cane toads

    premium_icon Pauline’s radical plan to blitz cane toads

    News Pauline’s Hanson’s radical plan to tackle cane toads with 10¢ bounty

    Local Partners