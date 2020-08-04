Man arrested in pink dressing gown fined after DV breach

IN COURT: A man was fined after pleading guilty to three breaches of a domestic violence order.

A COURT has heard how a man had little memory of the weekend, after police picked him up wearing a pink women's dressing gown.

The man, 22, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to three breaches of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court police were called by the man's grandmother, who was the aggrieved, on Saturday.

The man, who appeared in court by videolink from the Bundaberg Watch House, went to his grandmother's door and asked to be let in because he was hungry.

Sgt Burgess said the aggrieved told police that the man was "grossly intoxicated" and that he began raising his voice when she wouldn't let him in.

Police were told that the man was wearing a pink dressing gown and was leaning against the door and stumbling.

Police later found him wearing the pink dressing gown.

Sgt Burgess said the man also contravened the DVO on June 8 and 11 by attending his grandmother's house when he wasn't meant to be there.

The man's lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court his client didn't have much memory of what happened on Saturday because he was intoxicated.

Mr Dwyer said the man also suffered from ADHD and aspergers, but was not medicated.

He said the man didn't trust any of his family members and that now included his grandmother.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the man's plea of guilty and that his plea came at the first opportunity.

Mr Moloney also took into account there was no physical violence or threat and the man had spent two nights in custody at the watch house.

The man was fined $600.