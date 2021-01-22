Menu
The man appeared via videolink in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.
Man arrested in CBD faces string of serious charges in court

Mikayla Haupt
22nd Jan 2021 9:00 AM
The man who was involved in a dramatic lunchtime arrest in the middle of the CBD this week has faced court on a raft of charges.

Matthew John Browne appeared before the Bundaberg Magistrate Court on Thursday via videolink.

The charges included failure to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of syringe or needle, obstruct police, two counts of possession of a knife in a public place and serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm.

The court heard Browne sought to have 10 other separate offences from Brisbane transferred to the Bundaberg jurisdiction; the majority of which are reportedly minor traffic matters.

No application for bail was made and he didn’t enter any pleas.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to have his matter heard next month.

