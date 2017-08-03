Man arrested for letting it all hang out

The man had been caught with his genitals out at East Bundaberg and on another occasion, the CBD.

PASSERS-BY on an East Bundaberg street were just going about their business this afternoon when they got an eyeful of someone else's.

Police have charged a 46-year-old man with three counts of wilful exposure after receiving reports he was walking down Scotland St just letting it all "hang out”.

"We received a report about 12 midday of a man exposing his genitalia,” Sergeant Mick Ward said.

"We tracked him down and he was taken into custody.”

The man has been charged with three counts relating to exposing himself in a public area - one from today and two further offences from June 25, when he is alleged to have behaved similarly on Bourbong St, near Buss Park as well as outside a business.

He is understood to have previously lived in Bargara but currently has no fixed abode, Sgt Ward said.

Bail was rejected and the man will face Bundaberg Magistrate's Court tomorrow.