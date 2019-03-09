Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

Man arrested for attempted murder in Yeppoon

Maddelin McCosker
by
9th Mar 2019 9:58 AM | Updated: 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

9:45AM: POLICE have charged a man with attempted murder after a man was attacked in his home in Lammermoor this morning.

Just after 1am police say they responded to reports of an alleged assault at a private home in Waterview Drive.

Once on scene, officers found a 25-year-old man with multiple stabwounds.

He was transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A 20-year-old Lammermoor man, who is known to the 25-year-old man, was taken in to custody and was subsequently charged with attempted murder.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Mach 11.

8:40AM: QUEENSLAND Police have confirmed they have declared a Lammermoor home a crime scene after a man was reportedly stabbed this morning.

Emergency services were called to a Waterview Dr home shortly after 1am this morning after a man is believed to have been stabbed while he was sleeping.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the man in his 20s sustained injuries to his chest, face, arms and shoulder as a result of the attack.

He was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this stage, with police saying they are continuing to investigate the incident.

More to follow.

More Stories

editors picks lammermoor queensland ambulance service queensland police service tmbcrime yeppoon crime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    OPINION: Stop blaming the victim and media for other's crime

    premium_icon OPINION: Stop blaming the victim and media for other's crime

    Opinion IT'S time for everyone to stop blaming the victim and the media for other's crimes

    Why online giant's moving to Bundy and how you can get a job

    premium_icon Why online giant's moving to Bundy and how you can get a job

    Business Business in Bundy a positive move, says Chamber of Commerce

    IN HER OWN WORDS: 'Street angel, home devil'

    premium_icon IN HER OWN WORDS: 'Street angel, home devil'

    Crime There's more than bruises left after domestic violence

    Crime on parole doesn't pay off for Bundy man

    premium_icon Crime on parole doesn't pay off for Bundy man

    Crime Ryan Bell was on parole when he committed fresh offences