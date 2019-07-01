Menu
Crime

Man arrested after Western Sydney shooting

1st Jul 2019 7:48 PM
A man, aged in his 60s, has been arrested after police officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head in what is believed to be a domestic-related shooting in Western Sydney.

Emergency services were called to a home Gurley Place around 5.30pm after reports of a shooting.

A man has been arrested and taken to Fairfield Police Station. Picture: Toby Zerna
A crime scene has been established. Picture: Toby Zerna
A crime scene has been established. Picture: Toby Zerna

Officers found a 32-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

He has been taken to Liverpool hospital in a serious condition.

A crime scene has been established with witnesses being spoken to, as inquiries continue.

