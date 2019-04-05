Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police chase at East Street.
Police chase at East Street. Cordell Richardson
Breaking

Police make arrest after dramatic car, foot chase in CBD

Andrew Korner
by
5th Apr 2019 10:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested following a dramatic car chase through the heart of Ipswich this morning.

Police said the man came to the attention of police after the vehicle he was driving was spotted with stolen number plates.

The driver attempted to evade police and road spikes were deployed just before 10am.

Police said the vehicle mounted the gutter on East St, between Brisbane and Limestone St, with the man running away.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Officers who were also on foot caught the man a short time later and placed him under arrest.

Investigations into the incident are under way, with police still unsure if the vehicle had been reported stolen.

No members of the public were harmed during the incident.

editors picks ipswich crime police pursuit
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    How the Burnett missed out on the Federal Budget

    How the Burnett missed out on the Federal Budget

    Politics The Labor candidate says this Budget achieved one thing for the Burnett.

    Will Bundy get a one in 10 deal for low youth unemployment?

    premium_icon Will Bundy get a one in 10 deal for low youth unemployment?

    Politics The region has had the highest youth unemployment rate for years

    STATE OF MADNESS: No plan to use $8m funding

    premium_icon STATE OF MADNESS: No plan to use $8m funding

    Politics Funding delivered but state says 'we never asked for this'

    EXCLUSIVE: Relief for farmers with $18M for canegrowers

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Relief for farmers with $18M for canegrowers

    News It has been called "absolutely essential" for the sugar industry