Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have set up a crime scene at the Calliope Caravan Park.
Police have set up a crime scene at the Calliope Caravan Park.
Crime

Arrest after two slain at caravan park

by AAP
7th Dec 2018 10:08 AM

Police have arrested a man and seized a weapon after a man and a woman in their 60s were slain at a Queensland caravan park.

Officers called to Calliope Caravan Park on Thursday afternoon found a 63-year- ld man with severe head injuries lying outside his caravan. He was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

A woman, 60, was found dead inside her caravan.

Detectives are questioning a 64-year-old man over the killings, but no charges have yet been laid.

The two victims were known to each other, but it's unclear if they knew their attacker.

Police have seized a weapon. It's not a gun, but officers have not said what it is.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow believes the pair was attacked between 3.30pm and 4.40pm on Thursday.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have noticed or heard something or seen anyone suspicious .... to contact us," he said.

Police will spend Friday interviewing residents of the van park south of Gladstone, as forensic specialists gather evidence at the two caravans where the victims were attacked.

Officers are due to update the media on the case at 1pm.

arrest caravan park editors picks queensland

Top Stories

    BOUNDARY RIDER: Maybe it's time to consider something for free

    premium_icon BOUNDARY RIDER: Maybe it's time to consider something for...

    Opinion VOLUNTEERING, no pay, but it's more worthwhile than you may think.

    • 7th Dec 2018 11:34 AM
    Deepwater update: Burning issues to be reviewed

    premium_icon Deepwater update: Burning issues to be reviewed

    Weather PM backs calls for an independent bushfire review

    Grace shaves off her locks after mum, uncle die from cancer

    premium_icon Grace shaves off her locks after mum, uncle die from cancer

    News THEY say a photo can hold a thousand memories.

    OPINION: Christmas is about hope

    premium_icon OPINION: Christmas is about hope

    Opinion Rev Andrew Schmidt shares his thoughts on festive season

    Local Partners