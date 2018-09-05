Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ARRESTED: A DALBY man who refused to leave a pub on the weekend, took the drastic measure of exposing himself to bar staff.
ARRESTED: A DALBY man who refused to leave a pub on the weekend, took the drastic measure of exposing himself to bar staff. Trevor Veale
News

Man arrested after mooning bar staff

5th Sep 2018 1:26 PM

A DALBY man who refused to leave a pub on the weekend, took the drastic measure of exposing himself to bar staff.

Dalby police allege the 34-year-old man from Dalby was asked to leave the pub on several occasions last Saturday, before police arrived.

It is alleged by police the man, "refused to leave and has pulled down his pants exposing his bottom to bar staff and patrons".

The 34-year-old was arrested and has been charged with failing to leave licensed premises and drunk/disorderly in a licensed premises.

He is scheduled to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court on September 18.

Related Items

dalby editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    Pregnant crash victim awarded one sixth of what she claimed

    premium_icon Pregnant crash victim awarded one sixth of what she claimed

    News A BUNDABERG resident who claimed more than $234K in damages after she hurt her back in a crash has been awarded a small fraction of the total sum she asked for.

    • 5th Sep 2018 4:09 PM
    Louise on hunt for Bundy musos to donate time

    premium_icon Louise on hunt for Bundy musos to donate time

    Community Convoy to bring much-needed hay, donations and fun

    GALLERY: Agnes Water's quirky bus house up for sale

    GALLERY: Agnes Water's quirky bus house up for sale

    Property Could this be one of the funkiest properties in Queensland?

    Local Partners