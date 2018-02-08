Menu
Man arrested after highway truck rollover

by Sophie Chirgwin

A MAN has been arrested for evading police following a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway near Miriam Vale.

Emergency services were called to the incident about 3.30am, 4km south of Colloseum Creek.

The male driver managed to remove himself from the truck with minor injuries.

A police spokesman said the man had earlier evaded police and that he was placed under arrest.

Lengthy delays are expected for drivers on Thursday morning, with diversions in place via Bundaberg and Gin Gin.

Police urge motorists to avoid the area if possible.

