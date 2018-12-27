Man arrested after barricading himself inside unit
A MAN has been charged following an incident at a Maroochydore unit complex last night.
Shortly before 6pm, officers were attending a Kingsford Smith Pde address to arrest a man in relation to the alleged unlawful use of motor vehicles when he barricaded himself inside a unit.
The occupants, a man and woman aged in their 70s, were inside the residence at the time.
A short time later the 30-year-old man was arrested without further incident.
He has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, serious assault, burglary and unlawfully on premises.
The man is expected to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court tomorrow.
No one was injured during the incident.