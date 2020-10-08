Menu
Man arrested after allegedly attempting to steal Bargara ATM

Megan Sheehan
8th Oct 2020 7:15 AM
Police have charged a man following an alleged automatic teller machine (ATM) crime spree around Central Queensland.

He's alleged to have stolen an ATM at Jericho overnight on August 21, stolen money from an ATM at Alpha and attempted to steal an ATM at Bargara between September 14 and 15.

Gladstone and Longreach detectives arrested the 35-year-old West Gladstone man who is due to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

The man is facing 36 charges including fraud, wilful damage, unlawful possession of weapons, stealing, possessing drugs and drug utensils, dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlicensed driving, evading police, entering a premises to commit an indictable offence and receiving tainted property.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who can provide further information in relation to any these offences.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day here.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via www.crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001929640 within the online suspicious activity form.

        • 8th Oct 2020 6:54 AM