ALLEGED CLEAN UP: Mundubbera police are still investigating a disturbance that occurred on Lyons St around midnight, August 16. Picture: File
Crime

Man armed with mop attempts to clean up street fight

Sam Turner
17th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN ALLEGED fight between eight men in Mundubbera’s main street was interrupted by one man brandishing a mop.

Mundubbera police investigated a disturbance in Lyons St around 12.30am August 16, where it’s alleged up to eight men were involved in a disturbance following a verbal argument earlier in the evening.

The matter is still under investigation, however it will be alleged a number of men may have armed themselves with weapons during the incident.

During the disturbance, it’s alleged one of the offenders brandished a mop in an attempt to defuse the argument.

Investigations are ongoing, however three men have already been issued with 12 month bans from a licensed premises in Mundubbera.

If the community has any information in relation to this, they can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or call Mundubbera police on 4165 4211.

mundubbera crime mundubbera police north burnett crime

