Man armed with knives in standoff, police allege

Police say a man faced off with officers in a lengthy negotiation after arming himself with large carving knives.

Palmwoods police officer-in-charge Kevin Crowley said it was a busy week last week for his team.

He told the Daily a young man suffering from a mental illness allegedly armed himself with two large carving knives on a property outside Palmwoods on August 9.

"The man didn't threaten any self harm but said that he wanted to die and he wanted police to shoot him in the head," he said.

"He (allegedly) threatened that he would kill anybody that came close to him.

"Police had a lengthy standoff and negotiation with him until he was convinced to throw the knives away."

Sergeant Crowley said the man didn't make any aggressive moves towards police and was taken to hospital without incident or injury to anyone.

Sgt Crowley said Palmwoods officers were also called to other incidents last week.

"There was a (alleged) minor assault on August 6, where a 24-year-old old female taxi driver was (allegedly) touched inappropriately by her male customer," he said.

It will be alleged that the man placed his hand on her upper thigh a couple of times.

Sgt Crowley said there were no injuries or pain from the alleged assault and the matter was still being investigated.

He also said a small quantity of marijuana plants and other growing equipment were allegedly located and seized by police in a search warrant on August 7.

A Tanawha man was charged with producing a dangerous drug and possession of property used in commission of a crime.

Sgt Crowley also said there had been multiple petrol drive off offences from the BP at Chevallum, which was a common occurrence.