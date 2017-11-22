Man and woman wanted by police

Contact Triple Zero (000) if you have seen these people.

HAVE you seen these people?

Police are asking for public assistance to locate the man and woman pictured above who may be able to assist with the investigation into an incident in which a car collided with a police vehicle on Saturday, November 18.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the incident happened about midnight on Zunker Rd in Burnett Heads, during which a police car was damaged as another vehicle evaded police.

"No police officers were physically injured during the incident,” the spokesperson said.

"The man and the woman are believed to be in the Bundaberg area and the woman may now have dyed red hair.”

"They were last seen travelling in a black, 2007 Suzuki Swift.”

The spokesperson said members of the public were urged not to approach the pair, but instead to contact Triple Zero (000).