CRASH SITE: Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Burnett Highway and J Pierce Road at Bouldercombe last night.

A MAN and a child were hurt after a two vehicle crash at Bouldercombe last night.

The incident which occurred at the intersection of the Burnett Highway and J Pierce Rd, was reported to emergency services at 6.30pm.

Queensland Ambulance said they treated two patients - a male in his 20s with leg and pelvic injuries and a male child with a facial laceration.

They were transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.