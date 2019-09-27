Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PICTURE: A man and child have been raced to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
FILE PICTURE: A man and child have been raced to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
News

Man and child critical after horror smash

by Nic Darveniza
27th Sep 2019 7:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man and a child are fighting for life in hospital tonight after a "very serious" crash in Ipswich left them with life-threatening injuries.

The man and child were travelling along Ripley Road, Ripley at 5:19pm when they were involved in a crash between a sedan and a 4WD.

The child was transported in a critical condition to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

One man was transported in a critical condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A second man was transported in a stable condition to the PA with unspecified injuries.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services applied cutting equipment to free two people entrapped within their vehicle.

The final patient was freed after 40 minutes.

Ripley Road has been closed in both directions, a QPS spokesman said.

child critical horror crash man

Top Stories

    Lawyer’s opinion: Paradise lost in a sad dam debacle

    premium_icon Lawyer’s opinion: Paradise lost in a sad dam debacle

    News The last large-scale dam built in Australia was the Paradise Dam on the Burnett River in 2005. It’s original construction was a debacle.

    Dam owner answers your questions

    premium_icon Dam owner answers your questions

    News SUNWATER’S chairwoman writes a letter explaining what led to the decision to reduce...

    An update: Nothing suspicious in servo ‘sudden death’

    premium_icon An update: Nothing suspicious in servo ‘sudden death’

    News POLICE were called to a service station in Booyal yesterday to investigate a...

    IN COURT: 33 people expected in Bundaberg court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 33 people expected in Bundaberg court today

    Crime EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges. Here...