Man and car collide on Burnett St

A man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

A MAN was taken to hospital following an incident with a car in Bundaberg South last night.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, the man involved in an incident with a vehicle at 7.55pm.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

It was the first of two incidents in the region last night involving pedestrians and vehicles.

At 11.37pm, a man had to be taken to hospital after an incident involving a truck where he sustained significant leg injuries.