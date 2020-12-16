Man and car collide on Burnett St
A MAN was taken to hospital following an incident with a car in Bundaberg South last night.
According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, the man involved in an incident with a vehicle at 7.55pm.
He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
It was the first of two incidents in the region last night involving pedestrians and vehicles.
At 11.37pm, a man had to be taken to hospital after an incident involving a truck where he sustained significant leg injuries.