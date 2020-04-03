Man allegedly uses fake rum can to hide MDMA, coke, meth, Viagra

DRUG CHARGES: A 34-year-old man from Bundaberg North has been charged with multiple offences after police found drugs in a Bundaberg Rum can in his car.

A MAN has been charged after police found a suspicious Bundaberg Rum can in his car — but it didn’t contain any Bundy.

Bundaberg CIB detectives were doing patrols on Barolin St at Walkervale on Tuesday when a Toyota LandCruiser came to their attention.

As a result, the vehicle was pulled and the driver was required to submit to a drug test which returned a positive result.

During a search of the vehicle, police seized from the inside of what is alleged to be a fake Bundaberg Rum can.

Police allege the items included clip-seal bags, glass pipe stems, three Viagra tablets, two capsules containing about 4g of MDMA in each, about 6g of cocaine, 5g of MDMA crystal in a clip-seal bag, a used ice pipe and a further clip-seal bag containing about 17g of methylamphetamine.

A 34-year-old man from Bundaberg North has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs exceeding schedule 1, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing a restricted drug and possessing items for use in the commission of a crime.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop, officer in charge of Bundaberg CIB, said the QPS and local detectives were committed to prosecuting drug offences and preventing and disrupting criminal activity in the community.

“Those indulging in drug crime can expect to be caught and placed before the courts and that police are continuing to do our job protecting the community,” he said.

“I encourage any member of the community who has information which could assist police regarding unlawful activity, particularly drugs in our community to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 anonymously.”

The man is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on July 10.