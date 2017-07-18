Man allegedly tells servo worker to perform sex act

IN CUSTODY: Tony James Stewart is accused of a series of offences.

ACCUSED sex pest Tony Stewart has been refused bail after police say he exposed his penis to a woman at a Bundaberg service station and told her to commit a sexual act.

Tony James Stewart, 36, appeared in the dock before Magistrate Belinda Merrin charged with a series of offences including failure to appear in court on earlier charges of public nuisance and possession of a knife in public.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said police opposed his bail application and gave the court a 39-page affidavit, saying he was an unacceptable risk.

He said Stewart was also in breach of a suspended jail sentence imposed in May.

Sgt Burgess said that on Saturday, July 8, a female employee of the service station had knocked on the door of a toilet to see if the person inside was okay.

The door opened and Stewart, with his pants down, was seen holding his penis, telling her to commit a sex act on him.

Sgt Burgess said the allegation was very concerning taking into account Stewart's criminal record that included stalking and robbery, indecent behaviour, wilful damage and sexual assaults across three states and the Northern Territory.

Lawyer Thomas Bray said Stewart failed to appear in court previously after being told his case was adjourned.

He said Stewart suffered injuries after being king hit and falling, hitting his head on concrete.

Stewart wanted bail to attend his doctor and be referred to a Brisbane hospital for three fractures to an eye socket.

Ms Merrin said it was only his arrest over the weekend that brought Stewart back before the court and he did nothing to make inquiries about any warrants.

She said no conditions could be imposed to alleviate police and community concerns and refused bail.

The case was adjourned for a fortnight.