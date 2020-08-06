Man allegedly stabbed in head with steak knife after break in

SERRATED STEAK KNIFE: A 30-year-old Eidsvold man has been charged with numerous offences following an incident on August 4. Picture: File

SERRATED STEAK KNIFE: A 30-year-old Eidsvold man has been charged with numerous offences following an incident on August 4. Picture: File

AN EIDSVOLD man woke up to a scene straight out of a horror movie, when he saw a man allegedly armed with a serrated steak knife in his house.

About 4am on August 4, a 30-year-old Eidsvold man broke into a house within the township.

According to police a 25-year-old Eidsvold man was asleep at the time in his home, and woke up to find the offender standing in the hallway.

A fight has then ensued, while the alleged offender wielded the serrated steak knife.

During the altercation the 25-year-old man received a small cut to his head, allegedly caused by the knife.

READ MORE:

'I will take your head off': Axe wielding man walks free

'We're done playing games': Police to catch border liars

Man denied bail after 'atrocious' criminal history

Police said the offender was then dragged outside by the 25-year-old, and wrestled the knife from him in the process, throwing it across the yard.

The offender has then fled from the scene, with the 25-year-old seeking help from family members close by.

Police attended the scene and accompanied the man to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Bundaberg detectives attended the scene the next day, and charged the 30-year-old man with multiple offences including break and enter, and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The offender was released on bail and will appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court at a later date.