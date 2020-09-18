Man allegedly sent sex toy to Agnes Water police station

Ashley Cameron King was granted bail after appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court for numerous offences.

A COURT has heard how a man allegedly posted a sex toy to an admin officer at the Agnes Water Police Station.

Ashley Cameron King appeared in court via videolink from the Capricornia Correctional Centre yesterday facing 11 offences including unlawful stalking, obstructing police and failing to appear.

He applied for bail, which was opposed by the prosecution.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court King was very well-known to police at Agnes Water.

The court heard King allegedly sent emails which were abusive towards the admin officer at the station.

He also allegedly sent a sex toy to the same officer using the station's postal address as well as other abusive emails.

Sgt Klaassen told the court King had previously been given bail for the stalking offence with a number of strict conditions.

However he conceded King didn't have a lot in his criminal history.

King's barrister Craig Ryan told the court his client had been at court all day on one of the occasions where it is alleged his client failed to appear.

Mr Ryan said he was instructed King was following covid restrictions "to the letter" by not sitting with or speaking with anyone.

He said he was then told to leave when court had finished and that he sent an email to the court after that.

Mr Ryan said he had some concerns for his client's mental wellbeing.

He said his client contested a lot of the matters.

Mr Ryan said King's parents were willing to provide a surety of $2000.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account King had already spent 51 days in custody for the alleged offending.

Mr Moloney said while King was a risk of failing to appear, it couldn't be said jail would be inevitable if he was sentenced for the offences.

King was granted bail on the condition that a surety of $2000 and that he not go within 100m of the Agnes Water Police Station.

His matters were adjourned to be heard again on October 2 where his appearance will be required.