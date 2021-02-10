Menu
Anthony John Pederson leaves Maroochydore Court House after his matter was mentioned on Tuesday. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.
Crime

Man allegedly robbed Coast home armed with a chair

Laura Pettigrew
10th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
A Coast man who allegedly broke into a Coast unit block and robbed a person while armed with a chair has had his trial put on hold after the jury was stood down.

Maroochydore District Court on Tuesday heard Anthony John Pederson and his co-accused broke into a Caloundra home at night and robbed a person while armed with a chair on August 29, 2019.

It was alleged Mr Pederson used violence in the incident.

 

Anthony John Pederson covered his face with a cap, sunglasses and a face mask while re-entering the Maroochydore Court House. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.
Mr Pederson pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to entering a dwelling with intent by break at night and armed robbery in company with violence.

The Caloundra resident's trial was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, but was adjourned.

Judge Gary Long discharged the jury shortly after they were selected.

"The position is that the trial is not … in a position where it can proceed with you," he told the jury.

"Sometimes this happens in relation to matters, it's become apparent in relation to issues that have been raised that the matter simply cannot proceed at this stage until certain things are sorted out.

Fresh-faced drug dealer told to find new hobby

No bail for woman allegedly found with 100k, gun and drugs

"The difficulty that causes is there is limited time available in order to complete this trial, it would have to be completed this week, so that's not going to be possible."

He said the trial may restart in the future, but it would be with a different jury.

"You can rest assured that the court will continue to consider the matter and it will be dealt with in accordance with the law," he said.

After the jury was discharged a pre-trial hearing was conducted on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Pederson was released on bail.

