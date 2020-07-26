Menu
Queensland Police Service.
Man allegedly punched in head from behind at Bundy hotel

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
26th Jul 2020 12:09 PM
Police have charged a 24-year-old man following the alleged serious assault of a 20-year-old man at a Bundaberg hotel on Friday night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said it will be alleged two groups of men were involved in a physical altercation at the Princess St premises just before midnight when a man was punched in the head from behind.

“As a result, the man fell backwards and struck his head on a pot plant and concrete floor,” the spokesperson said.

“The 20-year-old was taken to Bundaberg Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening head and facial injuries before being flown to Brisbane for surgery.”

The 24-year-old man, a United Kingdom national, was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and is expected to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on July 27.

bundaberg qps
