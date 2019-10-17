Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man allegedly threatens M1 drivers with gun.
Man allegedly threatens M1 drivers with gun.
News

Man allegedly points replica gun at drivers

by Brianna Morris-Grant
17th Oct 2019 6:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at drivers on the Pacific Motorway near Tugun on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have now arrested a Queensland man.
Police have now arrested a Queensland man.

 

Police were called by a female motorist just after 1pm to reports of a man pointing a "long-barrelled firearm" at her from the Tugun tunnel overpass.

Police will allege in court he was seen pointing the firearm out of the window travelling south on the M1.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed a 30-year-old man from Casino was now in custody.

Gel blasters are illegal in NSW.
Gel blasters are illegal in NSW.

 

"Police from Tweed-Byron Police Department who were patrolling the M1 at Sleepy Hollow allegedly found the man in a car in possession of a prohibited gel blaster," she said.

Officers searched the car at the scene and allegedly discovered the firearm and three boxes containing prohibited firearms in the boot.

The man has now been charged with four counts possessing an unregistered prohibited firearm and using an unregistered prohibited firearm.

More Stories

casino editors picks gold coast m1 tugun pacific motorway

Top Stories

    P--S OFF: Bundy neighbours at war as sign fight escalates

    premium_icon P--S OFF: Bundy neighbours at war as sign fight escalates

    News A neighbourhood dispute has escalated from the streets Bundaberg to the office of the Attorney-General.

    Coalition smashed over lack of job plan for Wide Bay

    premium_icon Coalition smashed over lack of job plan for Wide Bay

    News The Federal Government is accused of having no genuine job plan for Wide Bay.

    'I've got 5 kids': How battlers are struggling to survive

    premium_icon 'I've got 5 kids': How battlers are struggling to survive

    News FOR the best part of the past decade, Bundaberg’s Steven Charubin has been on...

    MPs warned: Parliament debates Paradise Dam debacle

    premium_icon MPs warned: Parliament debates Paradise Dam debacle

    News THE Queensland parliament debated the need for an inquiry into Paradise.