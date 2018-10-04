Man allegedly grabbed cop's testicles after being 'drugged'

THE lawyer for a man accused of grabbing a police officer by the testicles during a violent arrest while allegedly high on ice in Casino has told a court his client "can't remember anything that happened" on the night.

Hamish Kerr, 45, faced Lismore Local Court via video link yesterday from custody, after he was recently arrested on a warrant.

Kerr was summarily convicted early last month over the July 3 offence because he failed to show up at court.

Yesterday his solicitor Tom Trembath argued the conviction should be set aside because his client didn't even realise he had been charged. Mr Trembath also made an application for bail.

He told the court that immediately after the alleged assault, Kerr was taken to a local mental health unit and was discharged from hospital two days later. By that stage he said his client had "lost" any papers from the matter and proceeded to return to his home in the Newcastle area.

Prior to the alleged assault, Mr Trembath said his client had an inherited amount of money and fallen in with the wrong crowd, was then "drugged" and was brought to the Casino area by others.

As a result, he had no memory of what happened.

Opposing bail, the police prosecutor said Kerr was on an "ice binge" and when police tried to arrest him and "he's taken a swing at a police officer... and then grabbed his testicles."

"Grabbing someone by the testicles is a very serious offence to commit against a male police officer," he said.

He said the Kerr had a litany of bail breaches.

Magistrate Shaughan McCosker noted Kerr had a 40 page criminal record and the risk of him failing to appear if he was granted bail was a "live issue".

"His history with the court system certainly suggests he's not a novice, and it was in his capacity to make inquiries," he noted.

"It's been demonstrated on numerous occasions throughout his history that bail conditions have not been a disincentive to him not appearing."

Magistrate McCosker refused bail and adjourned the application to set aside Kerr's conviction to next Monday, October 8.