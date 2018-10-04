Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Man allegedly grabbed cop's testicles after being 'drugged'

Hamish Broome
by
4th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE lawyer for a man accused of grabbing a police officer by the testicles during a violent arrest while allegedly high on ice in Casino has told a court his client "can't remember anything that happened" on the night.

Hamish Kerr, 45, faced Lismore Local Court via video link yesterday from custody, after he was recently arrested on a warrant.

Kerr was summarily convicted early last month over the July 3 offence because he failed to show up at court.

Yesterday his solicitor Tom Trembath argued the conviction should be set aside because his client didn't even realise he had been charged. Mr Trembath also made an application for bail.

He told the court that immediately after the alleged assault, Kerr was taken to a local mental health unit and was discharged from hospital two days later. By that stage he said his client had "lost" any papers from the matter and proceeded to return to his home in the Newcastle area.

Prior to the alleged assault, Mr Trembath said his client had an inherited amount of money and fallen in with the wrong crowd, was then "drugged" and was brought to the Casino area by others.

As a result, he had no memory of what happened.

Opposing bail, the police prosecutor said Kerr was on an "ice binge" and when police tried to arrest him and "he's taken a swing at a police officer... and then grabbed his testicles."

"Grabbing someone by the testicles is a very serious offence to commit against a male police officer," he said.

He said the Kerr had a litany of bail breaches.

Magistrate Shaughan McCosker noted Kerr had a 40 page criminal record and the risk of him failing to appear if he was granted bail was a "live issue".

"His history with the court system certainly suggests he's not a novice, and it was in his capacity to make inquiries," he noted.

"It's been demonstrated on numerous occasions throughout his history that bail conditions have not been a disincentive to him not appearing."

Magistrate McCosker refused bail and adjourned the application to set aside Kerr's conviction to next Monday, October 8.

assaulting police casino crime northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Duo forms charity to help men and end DV stigma

    premium_icon Duo forms charity to help men and end DV stigma

    News "WE UNDERSTAND it happens more to women than men but it does happen to men too. We need to acknowledge that.”

    • 4th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Bargara not the only Jewel in Wei's crown

    premium_icon Bargara not the only Jewel in Wei's crown

    Property Enquiries already flowing for Jewel rooftop bar and restaurant

    • 4th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Worst month for drug crime in Bundy for five years

    premium_icon Worst month for drug crime in Bundy for five years

    Crime Stats show extreme spike in drug-related offences

    • 4th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Funding war 'hurts' Bundy's kids looking for work

    premium_icon Funding war 'hurts' Bundy's kids looking for work

    News Pollies clash over traineeship dollars

    • 4th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners