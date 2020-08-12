Menu
ALLEGED GUN OFFENCES: Items allegedly seized during vehicle intercept, Murgon on August 11. Picture: QPS
Crime

Man allegedly found with shotgun, drugs and ammunition

Sam Turner
12th Aug 2020 12:30 PM
A SHOTGUN, drugs, ammunition and alcohol were uncovered in a routine traffic stop by police in Murgon last night.

The disturbing find occurred along Borcherts Hill Rd around 9.10pm, where the illicit treasure trove of items was allegedly found.

During the intercept, police allegedly located two firearms including a sawn-off shot gun, a quantity of ammunition, drug items and a large amount of alcohol within the vehicle.

A 35-year-old Kallangur man has been charged with seven offences including unlawful possession of weapons and possessing dangerous drugs.

He will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court today.

ALLEGED GUN OFFENCES: Items allegedly seized during vehicle intercept, Murgon on August 11. Picture: QPS

A 22-year-old Kallangur man was then charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and attempting to take alcohol into a restricted area.

He was subsequently arrested and transported to Murgon Watch house where he was refused bail, and scheduled to appear in Murgon Magistrates Court today.

A further two 27-year-old men from Chermside and Kallangur and a 26-year-old man from Kallangur were charged in relation to attempting to take liquor into a restricted area.

They will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on September 8.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

South Burnett

