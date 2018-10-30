‘Lovely old lady’ and son allegedly shot dead by relative

Neighbours are shocked by the shooting death of a woman they described as “a lovely old lady” in Red Cliffs on the NSW Victoria border. Picture: David Caird

Neighbours are shocked by the shooting death of a woman they described as “a lovely old lady” in Red Cliffs on the NSW Victoria border. Picture: David Caird

A MAN has allegedly fatally shot his mother and brother before trying to take his own life in a double shooting on the border of NSW and Victoria.

The woman found dead at her Red Cliffs home, near Mildura at 12.30pm on Tuesday, was allegedly shot by her son.

The Daily Telegraph understands police believe the man then drove almost 100kms to Rufus River Road, Rufus, in NSW, where it is believed he shot his brother dead just an hour later.

Following the shootings, the man is believed to have shot himself before he was found injured not far from the property.

The grandmother’s home in Red Cliffs near Mildura. Picture: David Caird

He is currently in Mildura hospital in a critical condition and is under police guard.

Crime scene tape blocked off the suburban street in Mildura for much of the afternoon as distraught family members, including two women and a young boy, sat cuddling each other on the nature strip outside the one-storey home.

Neighbours said they were in "total shock" from the death of the grandmother described as a "lovely old lady".

One neighbour said the woman was mostly quiet and kept to herself but would always say hello to people in the street.

"She was always nice and friendly … it's just awful," they said.

Homicide detectives outside the Red Cliffs home where a grandmother was allegedly shot dead by her son. Picture: David Caird



The neighbour said she did not hear the shooting or any disturbance in the street.

"It's very unsettling," she said.

Another resident said they had spoken to the woman just hours before she was killed.

"We waved and said hello to her this morning," the neighbour said.

"She seemed in good spirits … I can't believe this happened," they said.

Several neighbours said the woman lived at the brick home alone but was often visited by her family which included her grandchild.

Detectives were seen coming in and out of the home's garage wearing face masks and two police cars remained park outside the home until late yesterday afternoon.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.