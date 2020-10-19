Menu
Peter George Leslie Walters is facing charges including wilful exposure.
News

Man allegedly exposed himself to teens at Nielson Park

Geordi Offord
19th Oct 2020 4:30 PM
A MAN who allegedly exposed himself to teenagers at Nielson Park last month had his matters mentioned in court on Friday.

Peter George Leslie Walters is facing three charges including two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 under 12 by exposure and one charge of wilful exposure to offend or embarrass.

Walters was represented by duty lawyer Matt Maloy.

Mr Maloy requested a brief of evidence be ordered.

The matter was adjourned to be heard again on December 17.

Bundaberg News Mail

