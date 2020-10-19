Man allegedly exposed himself to teens at Nielson Park

A MAN who allegedly exposed himself to teenagers at Nielson Park last month had his matters mentioned in court on Friday.

Peter George Leslie Walters is facing three charges including two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 under 12 by exposure and one charge of wilful exposure to offend or embarrass.

Walters was represented by duty lawyer Matt Maloy.

Mr Maloy requested a brief of evidence be ordered.

The matter was adjourned to be heard again on December 17.