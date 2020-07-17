Man allegedly challenged own child to street fight

BAIL DENIED: A man has been refused bail after he allegedly invited one of his children into the street for a fight during a domestic violence offence.

A MAN has been refused bail after he allegedly tried to fight one of his kids.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made the application this week in Bundaberg Magistrates Court where he is facing an aggravated contravention of a domestic violence order offence.

Bail was opposed by the prosecution.

The man’s lawyer Gavin James told the court his client denied elements of the facts including inviting one of his kids on to the street for a fight.

He said the man also denied hitting a phone out of the hand of the aggrieved and also taking ritalin.

Mr James said his client was willing to abide by conditions including living at a fixed address and attending acute mental health at the Bundaberg Hospital.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the submissions from Mr James and also the objection to bail material.

He also took into account the allegations included physical violence and that he also received a suspended sentence in October for DV related offences.

Mr Moloney found the man was an unacceptable risk of committing further offences.

The man was refused bail and the matter was adjourned to be heard again on August 10.