Man allegedly assaulted mum, grandma before wild drive

The man's unjoyful ride ended when he crashed the stolen car into a house in Avoca.

POLICE allege a man assaulted his mother and grandmother before stealing a car and driving it on a rampage through Bundaberg yesterday.

The 22-year-old man is appearing in court today on a raft of charges after the collision course from Avenell Heights which ended in him crashing into a house in Avoca.

Police have charged him with

dangerous operation of a vehicle

drink driving

driving without a licence (repeat offender)

two charges of driving without due care and attention or driving without reasonable consideration for other persons using road or place

two charges of failing to comply with duties of driver involved in a crash and give particulars to another driver or their representative

as well as eight other offences including breaching domestic violence orders, assault and strangulation in a domestic setting.

Acting Senior Sergeant Mark Ward said the young man allegedly stole the car on Harvey St about 3pm and ended up in "a number of crashes along the way” including one on Maynard St where he failed to remain and failed to provide details, and another collision.

"At the end of the day this is extremely lucky,” that nobody was hurt during the half hour of chaos, Sgt Ward said.

Police are embarking on Operation Cold Snap, aimed at stopping drink driving, inattention, seat belts and other unsafe driving on Bundaberg roads.

"It's a time of year when there's more traffic on the roads,” Sgt Ward said, repeating the oft-broadcast message: "Don't drink and drive, pay attention on the roads and drive safely.”

"I believe it's getting through to some people,” he said of the safety message, "but we need to be ever-vigilant. It's not something that goes away.

"All the resources we have are targeting traffic related offences (for the operation) along with their regular duties.”