A 41-year-old man will face court today after he allegedly attempted to rob a Cairns service station last night while armed with a crossbow.

It is alleged a man forced entry into the Florence Street business about 10.50pm by kicking the glass doors.

Once inside it will be alleged the man demanded cash from the male attendant while armed with a crossbow.

The man then fled on foot, however, in a combined effort officers including the Dog Squad and the City Safe camera the team located him at the rear of a nearby furniture store.

He was arrested without incident and has been charged with attempted robbery, enter with intent and wilful damage.

The 41-year-old Kensington man will appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Man allegedly armed with crossbow charged for servo hold up